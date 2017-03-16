Minister Teodor Sedlarski Presents the New Leadership of "Sofia Tech Park"

The Economy Minister Teodor Sedlarski will present to journalist today the new head of the state company Sofia Tech Park Asen Nenchev, as well as its new members of the Board of Directors – Vasil Karaivanov and Nathanael Stefanov.



The entire leadership of Sofia Tech Park was changed on March, 14. The company is 100% state – owned, and the change has become during a general meeting. The Minister Sedlarski justified the change with the slow work and the big gaps in it’s old management without give specific details.