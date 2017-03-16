Turkey: Migrant Deal Has Ended

Turkey, in an escalating diplomatic crisis with Europe, threatened on Wednesday to unilaterally scrap a March 2016 deal that has substantially reduced the flow of migrants and refugees to the EU.



‘’We can stop the deal unilaterally. We have not yet informed our EU counterparts, all of this is in our hands’’, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told 24 TV in an interview, cited by BNR.



‘’From now on, we can say ‘we will not apply it and it will be over’,’’ he added.



He lambasted the EU for failing to allow Turks visa-free travel in return for the deal, an incentive that had been promised to Turkey if it fulfilled its side of the bargain.



The deal has been praised for preventing a repeat of the surge of migrants seen into Europe in 2015 that fanned the popularity of the far-right.



Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Turkey was no longer implementing a key part of the deal, whereby it took back migrants who landed on the Greek islands as a deterrent.