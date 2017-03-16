Federal Court Blocks Trump’s Revised Immigration Ban

The federal judge in Hawaii has issued a temporary restraining order blocking the Trump Administration’s revised travel ban from taking effect, according to The Washington Post, quoted by BNR.



The ruling, by U.S. District Judge Derrick K. Watson, froze the travel ban before it was scheduled to take effect at midnight.



Watson was one of three judges to hear arguments against President Trump’s executive order on Wednesday, with hearings in Maryland and Washington State also taking place.



The revised executive order, entitled “Protecting The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States,” calls for the suspension of the US refugee program for 120 days, bans the issuance of new visas for citizens of Libya, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Iran, and Sudan for 90 days, and cuts the number of refugees allowed to enter the US in 2017 from 110,000 to 50,000.