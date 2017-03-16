Possible Migration Pressure Towards Bulgaria

Caretaker PM Ognyan Gerdzhikov declared on Tuesday night the taking of additional security measures along the Bulgarian – Turkish border, as some influx of migrants is presumed over the next few days, according to BNR.



It is sure that all this is due to the latest tensions between Turkey and the Netherlands and the related threats that Ankara might review its agreements with the EU for blocking land migration pressure towards West Europe.



On the one hand the tension between the EU and Turkey has increased immensely, including the highest diplomatic level. On the other, Bulgaria and Ankara have been exchanging accusations over the past days in relation to the forthcoming early elections.



Also, the migration picture in Bulgaria Is way different compared to 2016. The number of migrants has decreased in a significantly and thousands have left the receiving centres of the Interior Ministry and the accommodation camps of the State Agency for Refugees over the past 6 months.



If the readmissions of migrants from West Europe coincide with a new influx of tens of thousands over the land border with Turkey, the situation might get out of control.

It could get even more complicated if emigration concerns due to the internal political tensions in Turkey become reality – local opponents of the regime are treated as ‘terrorists’ or ‘non-Turks’. A respected Bulgarian expert who has had serious.