Measures To Prevent Possible Risks Before the Parliamentary Elections in Bulgaria
The government and the Central Election Commission have mapped out scenarios for reaction to unforeseen situations surrounding the parliamentary elections on 26 March, Deputy PM Stefan Yanev said, according to BNR.
It is possible to see concentration of people willing to vote on the border and the migration flow is also likely to intensify. Institutions are prepared to counter hacker attacks.
A coordination mechanism is in place including the Interior Ministry, the security services and the Prosecutor’s Office for signals about vote selling but such signals are few, the deputy PM said.
