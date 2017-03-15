3-Magnitude Earthquake Felt Near Bulgaria's Blagoevgrad
BGNES
A 3-magnitude earthquake has been registered on the territory of Bulgaria, near Blagoevgrad, reported BGNES.
The earthquake was felt at 12.30 hrs with an epicentre 7 km east of Simitli, 15 km southeast of Blagoevgrad and 89 km from Sofia with a depth of 2 km.
There are no reports of material damages.
