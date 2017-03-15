3-Magnitude Earthquake Felt Near Bulgaria's Blagoevgrad

Politics » DOMESTIC | March 15, 2017, Wednesday // 16:18| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: 3-Magnitude Earthquake Felt Near Bulgaria's Blagoevgrad BGNES

A 3-magnitude earthquake has been registered on the territory of Bulgaria, near Blagoevgrad, reported BGNES.

The earthquake was felt at 12.30 hrs with an epicentre 7 km east of Simitli, 15 km southeast of Blagoevgrad and 89 km from Sofia with a depth of 2 km.

There are no reports of material damages.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Earthquake, Simitli, Blagoevgrad, sofia
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria