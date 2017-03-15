Bulgaria's Deputy PM: Crowding of Buses at Border Expected for Elections

The government and the Central Election Commission are developing options in order to react to emergency situations during the preparation and holding of the snap elections on March 26.

All risks in the days before the vote and on election day itself are being evaluated, specified deputy PM Stefan Yanev.

“The possible crowding of buses and other vehicles at the border with people wanting to vote and possible activation of the migrant influx in this period. These risks have been taken into account, measures have been taken, various bodies are ready to take additional measures if necessary,” added Yanev.

Queues of voters are also expected in Turkey, London and Germany.

“If necessary, we have the ability to send additional employees under the aegis of the Foreign Ministry who will help for this potential overcrowding to be dealt with.”

Institutions are ready to counteract hacker attacks as well.

“A mechanism for cyber security has been put in motion. It is under the aegis of the Council of Ministers. We are fully ready to solve probable and possible problems,” said Yanev and underlined that the coordination mechanism among the services, the Prosecutor’s Office and the Interior Ministry is working and can react to all signals about vote buying.

“The signals are relatively fewer than in other elections,” concluded Yanev.