Hungary must defend its independence and its national sovereignty again. We will stop Brussels and mass settlement, said Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban during the celebrations commemorating the national holiday and the anniversary of the Hungarian civil revolution in 1848-49.

According to Orban, at the moment, the nation finds itself in a state of “rebellion but this time against the Brussels bureaucracy and the influence of international capital.”

Orban spoke to citizens who gathered in front of the People’s Museum in the capital Budapest. “Hungarians are nobody’s servants. We have to defend independence and national sovereignty. We will stop Brussels. We will stop mass settlement and we will defend our borders. We stand strongly on our feet. We eat our own bread. We are servants neither to the Hungarian, nor the international strong factors of the day,” underlined Orban.

In his message to Hungarians living abroad, Orban states that, in the last few years, he has created a powerful and stable Hungary which can help Hungarians living in the Carpathian region.

On Wednesday, Hungary commemorates 169 years since the restoration of contemporary parliamentarism in the country which set the beginning of the fight for freedom and independence from Austria.