EU Leaders Support Holland in Diplomatic Scandal With Turkey

The chairmen of the European Parliament, the European Council and the European Commission have defended Holland in a statement related to the attacks of the Turkish government against authorities in the Hague.

Regarding the comparisons to Nazism made by Ankara with respect to the Hague, Antonio Tajani made a statement in the plenary hall in Strasbourg:

“The insult against one democratic country which holds elections is an insult to all European citizens and the values which they defend.”

Donald Tusk stated:

“I want to say today that Europe is Holland. A country of freedom and democracy. Especially – Rotterdam – the city of Erasmus, brutally destroyed by the Nazis, which today has a mayor born in Morocco. If anyone sees fascism in Rotterdam, he is totally cut off from reality.”

Jean-Claude Juncker commented:

“To make a comparison between those times and the present, our contemporary times is absolutely inadmissible. Whoever does this distances himself from Europe and is not trying to enter the European Union. It is not the Union which wants to join Turkey but vice versa.”