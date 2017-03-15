Support for Independence High in Scotland, EU Popularity Plummets

When answering a question whether they prefer independence, self-government within the framework of the United Kingdom or not to have a Scottish Parliament at all, 46% of the Scottish people said independence. This is the highest rate of support for the separation of Scotland since 1999 when the idea was put forward for the first time. 72% of the surveyed who said they preferred independence are young people at the age of between 16 and 24.

At the same time, however, the popularity of the EU among the Scottish is dropping precipitously, in spite of the fact that during the referendum for Brexit, 62% wanted for Britain to remain in the EU.

The authors of the survey by ScotCen Social Research reached the conclusion that focusing on membership in the EU is probably not the best way to attract more votes in favour of independence.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has stated that Brexit has led Scotland to a crossroads and a referendum on independence is necessary so that the Scottish people can chose which road to follow.

Pro-British opposition parties, however, claim that a new referendum would create even greater divisions and uncertainty and is not wanted by most of the people.