Prosecutors Search Audi Offices in Germany

German prosecutors have started searching the premises of the headquarters of Audi in Ingolstadt and its factory in Neckarsulm, announced a spokesperson of the luxury cars maker, reported Reuters.

Prosecutors from Munich and Stuttgart have started searching the offices of the two German factories of Audi at about 09:00 hrs on Wednesday morning, added the spokesperson but gave no further details.

The investigation is probably related to Audi’s confession of November 2015 that its 3-litre V6 diesel engines are equipped with devices for controlling harmful emissions which, however, are considered illegal in the USA.

The subsidiary for luxury cars of German automobile maker Volkswagen is cooperating fully with the investigating bodies, added Audi’s spokesperson.