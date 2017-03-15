Germany Threatens Social Networks With Fines of EUR 50 M for Hate Speech

BGNES

The German government has threatened companies like Facebook and Twitter with fines of up to EUR 50 M unless they take certain measures against the publication of incinatory materials and slander, reported DPA.

“We have to increase the pressure on social networks so that the companies begin to take seriously their responsibility for not allowing criminal content,” stated German Justice Minister Heiko Maas while presenting details of the draft bill.

The draft bill proposes that companies be given 24 hours to remove from their platforms materials evaluated as being slanderous or inciting hate, after which there will be huge fines.

“We are talking about actions which are liable to prosecution and there should be no place for these in social networks, just like on the streets,” added Maas.

In case materials with such content are not removed, the fines will range from EUR 5 M for natural persons in the company responsible to EUR 50 M for the organisations themselves.

 

Germany, Facebook, Twitter, social networks, slander, hate speech
