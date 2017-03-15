Expenses for Bulgaria's EU Presidency To Exceed BGN 50 M for 2017

The expenditures for the preparation of the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union will exceed the limit of BGN 50 M allocated for this year and the amount will be altered, announced Yana Doncheva, director of the National Centre for Preparation of the Presidency of the EU Council.

The total budget for the three-year period of the preparation is BGN 150 M but since the main expenditures are for the key 2017, the planned funds will not be sufficient, explained Doncheva. She rejected criticisms that Bulgaria is falling behind the deadlines and assured that the coordination between the different institutions is at a high level.

Over 18,000 delegates will visit Bulgaria in the first half of 2018, while the agenda will include over 230 events. The next few months will be key in terms of the organisation of the presidency.

By the end of March, the Financial Framework for 2017 and the Communications strategy are to be adopted. At the same, the logistics preparation of the events is taking place: the accommodation of delegates, catering services and the transporting of guests.

The repair works at the two buildings which will be used to host the events will be completed on time, assured Doncheva.