EU To Send Experts to Sofia To Help With Presidency Organisation

The EU will send its own experts to Sofia in order to help with the organisation of the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU, stated on bTV Deputy PM Denitsa Zlateva who is responsible for the presidency.

The foreign experts will remain in the country for 8 months. At the moment, the arrival of one of them is certain. He will join the administration of the Council of Ministers. The rest will be deployed in institutions which are organising the presidency.

Zlateva specified that about 200 Bulgarians will be sent to Brussels by July. They on their part will help their colleagues with the organisation of the presidency.

The Deputy PM added that, at the moment, the country is doing well with its preparations and expressed her confidence that “we will manage extremely well”.

