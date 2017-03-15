Bulgaria's Dimitrov Squanders 4 Match Balls at Indian Wells

Sports | March 15, 2017, Wednesday // 09:08| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Dimitrov Squanders 4 Match Balls at Indian Wells BGNES

Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov has ended his participation in the Indian Wells ATP tournament. Dimitrov, seeded 12th, lost 6:3, 3:6, 6:7 to American Jack Sock.

Dimitrov managed to lead initially but then allowed his opponent to regroup. In the third set, the Bulgarian had three consecutive match balls at 5:4 and 40:0 but suddenly collapsed. In the tiebreak that followed, he had another match ball but did not take his chance again.

After nearly 2.30 hours of play, the player from Haskovo ended up with his third loss to Sock out of four head-to-head matches.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: tennis, Grigor Dimitrov, indian wells, Jack Sock
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria