Bulgaria's Dimitrov Loses to Jack Sock at Indian Wells

Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov has ended his participation in the Indian Wells ATP tournament. Dimitrov, seeded 12th, lost 6:3, 3:6, 6:7 to American Jack Sock.

Dimitrov managed to lead initially but then allowed his opponent to regroup. In the third set, the Bulgarian had three consecutive match balls at 5:4 and 40:0 but suddenly collapsed. In the tiebreak that followed, he had another match ball but did not take his chance again.

After nearly 2.30 hours of play, the player from Haskovo ended up with his third loss to Sock out of four head-to-head matches.

