Bulgaria With Proposals To Supply Fighter Jets to Air Force

March 15, 2017, Wednesday
photo: BGNES

According to the Bulgarian Defence Ministry, Bulgaria has received three proposals to supply the country’s Air Force with fighter jets.

The proposals came from Sweden, offering new multi-role fighter aircraft, from Portugal, offering second-hand US made F-16s and Italy, with second-hand Eurofighters.

The interdepartmental working group on the issue, appointed by order of caretaker Prime Minister Ognyan Gerdzhikov, opened the proposals in the presence of representatives of Italy, Portugal, the US and Sweden.

Bulgaria’s Defence Ministry did not say when the working group would come up with the results of its evaluation of the bids. According to the project adopted in June 2016, this is to take a month.

Tags: Defence Ministry, Air Force
