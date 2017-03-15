Theresa May to visit Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland Before Triggering Article 50

Theresa May is planning a national tour to build a consensus for Brexit ahead of the start of EU departure negotiations, it emerged today, according to Reuters. That will formally begin the leaving process beginning with a keynote speech in Cardiff this weekend.



Theresa May and EU Exit David Davis are also expected to meet key business figures to discuss the Government’s approach to the negotiations.



And yesterday she declared that the country was on the brink of a ‘’defining moment’’ after finally winning Parliament’s backing for her Brexit plans.