Netherlands to Vote in Parliamentary Elections Today

The seats will be contested by 28 parties, but the proportionate representation allows even the smallest ones play a certain role within the parliament. Besides, none of the parties is likely to get a clear majority of 76 seats or more, so a coalition will be necessary in order to form the government.

In the Netherlands, the latest survey conducted by pollster Maurice De Hond and cited by Reuters, indicated that Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte's conservative VVD party is on track to win 27 seats in the 150-seat parliament with 18% of the vote while Geert Wilders's anti-immigration Freedom Party was in second place with 16%, or 24 seats.

Days before the vote surveys showed that about 40% of voters have not decided for who to vote for.

Elections in the country are seen as a test of anti-immigrant sentiment in the country. Rutte is protecting the migrant policy of his government, saying that it is able to control the problem.

‘’The Netherlands are facing a very serious problem with the refugees from Syria. In the end, we achieved agreements, one of which with the Balkans, and they are closed now. We’ve made an agreement with Greece and Greece is now closed as well. We’ve made an agreement with Turkey as a result of which the number of refugees from Syria has decreased by more than 90%’’, added Mark Rutte.

The question, analysts say, is whether the strong position of Rutte about Ankara and his refusal to allow Turkish ministers to make their campaign for the upcoming referendum in Turkey will help him win more votes.

On the other hand- Geert Wilders, who wants to stop the islamisation of Europe with his anti-immigration views, is hoping the protests in Netherlands to increase his chances of winning.