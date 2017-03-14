European Trade Union: Salaries in Bulgaria Grow, But Very Slowly

A study of the European Trade Union Institute and the European Trade Union Confederation has found out that Bulgaria, Poland and Germany are the only countries in the EU where the average rate of actual wage rise during the period 2009-2016 was higher than that marked during 2001-2008, quoted by BNR.



The Bulgarian Соnfederation of the Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB) noted that major factor for the growth of wages in Bulgaria are structural changes in employment at the beginning of the crisis, competitive pressure on the European labor market in recent years and an unprecedented prolonged deflation.



The union, however pointed out that the growth is still low compared to Finland for example, where in 2016 the average salary was EUR 3,333, while in Bulgaria it was EUR 523.