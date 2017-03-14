Interior Ministry: There Is No Migratory Pressure Along Turkish Border
Bulgarian caretaker Interior Minister Plamen Uzunov has denied on Tuesday the claims that there was increased migration pressure on the Bulgarian-Turkish border, according to Bulgarian National Radio.
The ministry has been monitoring the situation on a daily basis and in case of alarming trends, it would boost forces at the border, it was reported.
At this stage, however, there was nothing alarming, the Minister of the Interior told reporters.
