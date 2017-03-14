Maya Manolova: Double standard of food quality in EU affects children

Bulgaria: Maya Manolova: Double standard of food quality in EU affects children

Bulgarian Ombudsman Maya Manolova approached the European Commissioner on Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality Vera Jourova, and sought assistance from her European colleague Emily O’Reilly to stop the discrimination and double standards for Bulgarian consumers, the press center of the Republic of Bulgaria’s Ombudsman announced on Tuesday.

Manolova noted that the large multinational companies that produce food and drinks offered products with much lower quality in the countries of Central and Eastern Europe.

She added also, that the most common consumers of the lower quality and harmful products were children, whose growing organisms needed healthy food. According to her words 26.20% of Bulgarian children aged 5 to 18 were overweight.

Maya Manolova asked the European Commission to not allow the sale of products with the same brand but of different quality in the EU countries, as well to create European legislation to stop such corrupt practices and double standards.

Tags: Maya Manolova, food, food standards, European Commission
