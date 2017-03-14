Fewer Bulgarians Become Indebted, Debt Amount Grows

Fewer Bulgarians become indebted but the size of the debt is growing, announced the chairwoman of the Association of Collection Agencies in Bulgaria (AKAB) Rayna Mitkova, cited by BTA.

According to Mitkova, there is a 22% increase in the average amount of a single debt and it is now about BGN 912. A year ago, this amount was BGN 717. As a whole, however, the volume of debts delegated for collection is decreasing.

Nearly BGN 900 M in consumer portfolios were sold last year and, small firms included, the amount reaches BGN 1 B, showed data of the association.

Fewer Bulgarians become indebted but they do so for greater amounts. The experts’ explanation is the improving economic situation, revival of consumption to the levels before the crisis and the boldness of consumers in using financial products.

Most often, money is borrowed for impulsive purchases of luxury goods – mobile telephones, laptops, TV sets.

The typical debtor is a young man of up to 30 years of age with a temporary or seasonal job.  There is a new tendency of people with higher education becoming indebted.

Sofia, Stara Zagora and Blagoevgrad have the largest number of debtors. Varna and Russe boast the lowest number of debtors.

 

 

