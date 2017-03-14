Macedonia's Prosecutor's Office Investigating Zaev for Corruption

The leader of the Social Democratic Union of Macedonia (SDSM) Zoran Zaev is being investigated on criminal charges, reported BGNES.

He has been charged by the Specialised Prosecutor’s Office for Combating Organised Crime and the indictment concerns the period when Zaev was mayor of Strumica.

Zaev has been indicted on charges of having signed contracts in 2010 defrauding the municipality with MKD 1,029,549.

The leader of SDSM has already been indicted once for his activities as mayor of Strumica. He is suspected of abuse of office after a camera recording showed him demanding a bribe of EUR 200,000 for the construction of a church in the municipality.

There is no development on this particular case because Zaev constantly finds excuses not to appear in court.

According to media information, Zaev’s close relatives and business partners have benefited from him giving them enormous sums via public procurement orders.