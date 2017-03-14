Ivan Garelov Fired As Media Adviser of Bulgaria's Interim Govt

Bulgaria: Ivan Garelov Fired As Media Adviser of Bulgaria's Interim Govt BGNES

Ivan Garelov has been fired from the post media adviser of the interim government, announced Garelov himself to Nova TV.

“I spoke to the interim Prime Minister Ognyan Gerdzhikov. He informed me verbally that I have been fired as media adviser. I have not signed anything in writing. Probably, I will receive the order that I have been fired tomorrow,” stated Garelov.

“The arguments are that I have engaged the cabinet by defending Elena Yoncheva in the morning bloc on Nova – Zdravey Bulgaria. I merely defended a colleague of mine. It was explained to me that, with my statement, I have personally offended the former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov.”

The reason for the dismissal is Garelov’s appearance on the TV show and the consequent violation of the right to neutrality in the election campaign of the caretaker government, reported the government’s press service.

PM Gerdzhikov pointed out that it is inadmissible for a member of his political cabinet to comment on and take the side of any participant in the election campaign.

