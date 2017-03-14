Bulgaria Has 7 Weeks To Respond to Gazprom

Bulgaria has seven weeks in which to express an opinion on the measures via which Gazprom promised the European Commission on Monday to adhere to the rules on competition in the EU, announced the press centre of the Energy Ministry.

Bulgaria would like to be certain that the commitments announced will indeed remove all doubts of the European commission about violations on the part of Gazprom, read the announcement.

Gas ventures and the energy Ministry are reviewing the proposals for the undertaking of commitments by Gazprom.

On Monday, the EC sent an invitation to all interested states to offer an opinion on the commitments proposed by Gazprom in response to apprehensions about completion on gas markets in Central and Eastern Europe.

The procedure for the upcoming consultations allows for two options. One is for the EC to approve the proposals made by Gazprom as they are formulated at present.

The other option is the measures announced to be altered if there are respective proposals by the interested states, specified the Energy Ministry.

