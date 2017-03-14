EU Extends Sanctions Against Russia
BGNES
EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The actions which are in force now expire on March 15.
The European Union has extended the sanctions against tens of natural and legal persons imposed due to the annexation of the Crimean peninsula by the Russian Federation, reported Radio Free Europe, cited by Focus Agency.
On Monday, EU ambassadors reached an agreement against 150 physical and 37 legal persons which, according to Brussels, are responsible for actions against the territorial integrity of Ukraine.
The actions which are in force now expire on March 15.
- » Austria Not To Allow Election Activities of Turkish Politicians
- » Turkey Bans Dutch Ambassador as Diplomatic Crisis Escalates
- » ISIS Behind Plot To Attack German Shopping Mall
- » Brexit Can Go Ahead After House of Lords Votes Bill Through
- » Sturgeon To Request New Referendum on Scottish Independence
- » ECHR Rules European Countries Have Right To Revoke Citizenship of Persons Suspected of Terrorism
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)