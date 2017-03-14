EU Extends Sanctions Against Russia

World » EU | March 14, 2017, Tuesday // 14:25| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: EU Extends Sanctions Against Russia BGNES

The European Union has extended the sanctions against tens of natural and legal persons imposed due to the annexation of the Crimean peninsula by the Russian Federation, reported Radio Free Europe, cited by Focus Agency.

On Monday, EU ambassadors reached an agreement against 150 physical and 37 legal persons which, according to Brussels, are responsible for actions against the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

The actions which are in force now expire on March 15.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EU, Russia, sanctions, Ukraine, Crimea
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria