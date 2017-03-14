Erdogan: Holland is Well-Known; We Saw What It Did in Srebrenica

Turkish President Recep Erdogan has launched another attack on Holland related to the latest diplomatic disputes between the authorities in the two countries, reported BGNES

“The behaviour of Holland is well-known and more specifically in a moral and civilizational aspect since we know its role during the carrying out of the genocide in Srebrenica,” stated Erdogan.

The Bosnian Serbian forces led by General Ratko Mladic carried out a mass slaughter in the protected enclave Srebrenica in the beginning of July 1995. Over 8,000 people were killed within a matter of hours.

The enclave was protected by the Dutch contingent of UNPROFOR in Bosnia and Herzegovina.