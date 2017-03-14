49 People Injured in Hot Air Balloon Incident in Turkey

49 People Injured in Hot Air Balloon Incident in Turkey

49 people have been injured during an incident with hot air balloons in Turkey.

Three hot air balloons landed abruptly due to strong winds in the region of Cappadocia, central Turkey.

The injured are mainly Korean tourists.

Most of them have fractures and have been admitted to hospital.

Tags: hot air balloons, Cappadocia, turkey, Korea
