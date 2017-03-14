49 People Injured in Hot Air Balloon Incident in Turkey
World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | March 14, 2017, Tuesday // 14:07| Views: | Comments: 0
Wikipedia
Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
49 people have been injured during an incident with hot air balloons in Turkey.
Three hot air balloons landed abruptly due to strong winds in the region of Cappadocia, central Turkey.
The injured are mainly Korean tourists.
Most of them have fractures and have been admitted to hospital.
- » Macedonia's Prosecutor's Office Investigating Zaev for Corruption
- » Erdogan: Holland is Well-Known; We Saw What It Did in Srebrenica
- » President of Kosovo Threatens to Quit
- » Turkey Urges Bulgaria Not to Restrict Political Rights of Minorities
- » Romania's Top Anti-Corruption Official Visiting Bulgaria Next Week
- » Bulgarian Politicians Slam Turkish 'Interference' in Election Campaign
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)