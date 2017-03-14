Bulgaria's Deputy PM: No Nominations for EU Commissioner under Discussion

Deputy Prime Minister Denitsa Zlateva has denied that the interim government has discussed concrete nominations for the next Bulgarian European Commissioner.

Regarding the publication that the favourite for the post is Bulgaria’s ambassador to Switzerland Meglena Plugchieva, Zlateva responded that she has no information about names being discussed since this issue has not been brought to the attention of the caretaker cabinet at the moment.

