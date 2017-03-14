ECJ: Employers May Ban Women From Covering Their Faces at Work Places

Business | March 14, 2017, Tuesday // 12:51| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: ECJ: Employers May Ban Women From Covering Their Faces at Work Places BGNES

Employers may ban women from wearing garments covering their faces at the place where they work, ruled the European court of Justice (ECJ).

The magistrates pointed out that internal rules which impose bans on the wearing of religious symbols are not direct discrimination.

These rules do not violate the rules of the EU, ruled Luxembourg-based ECJ.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: ECJ, European Court of Justice, veils, burkas, discrimination
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria