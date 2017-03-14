ECJ: Employers May Ban Women From Covering Their Faces at Work Places
Business | March 14, 2017, Tuesday // 12:51| Views: | Comments: 0
BGNES
Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Employers may ban women from wearing garments covering their faces at the place where they work, ruled the European court of Justice (ECJ).
The magistrates pointed out that internal rules which impose bans on the wearing of religious symbols are not direct discrimination.
These rules do not violate the rules of the EU, ruled Luxembourg-based ECJ.
- » Gazprom To Adhere to EU Competition Rules
- » Bulgaria Air Debts To Sofia Airport Reach BGN 60 M
- » Bulgaria Reports Negative Trade Balance With EU for 2016
- » Bulgaria's Property Prices Up by 12% in Six Months Alone
- » All Sofia-Berlin Flights Cancelled Due To Strike
- » Erdogan: Netherlands Acting like a ‘banana republic’
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)