Moskov: Radan Kanev Invited Orhan Ismailov's Party To Reformist Bloc

Radan Kanev is the person who invited NPSD to the Reformist Bloc. I, however, am the person who told them that, if they want to have anything to do with Lutvi Mestan, they have to leave our coalition.

This is how former Health Minister Petar Moskov answered the accusations of the leader of New Republic Radan Kanev that the Reformist Bloc is in close relations with the party of Lutvi Mestan DOST.

Kanev’s claims were announced after the unification of DOST and the party of Orhan Ismailov NPSD which was part of the bloc before. Then, its leader was Korman Ismailov.

Moskov denied that Ismailov’s signature was necessary in order for the Reformist Bloc to be registered for the upcoming elections under that very name.

According to Moskov, the right-wing part of the political spectrum is witnessing Indian games which can only harm Bulgaria and bring to power BSP. BSP in turn is only leading the country to the buffer zone between Russia and Turkey.