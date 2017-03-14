Turkey: EU Criticisms Have No Value for Us

Turkish authorities have replied sharply to the criticisms of the EU made on Monday due to the diplomatic conflict between the Hague and Ankara.

“The short-sighted statements of the EU have absolutely no value for our country,” read a statement of the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

On Monday, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini and European Commissioner for Enlargement Johannes Hahn warned Ankara to refrain from excessive actions and statements which risk further exacerbation of the situation between Turkey and Dutch authorities.

Relations between the two countries went sour at the end of last week when Holland banned two Turkish deputies from participating in events with voters in the country.

In response, Turkish President Recep Erdogan stated that Dutch authorities are acting like Nazis.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry went on to say that the stance of European leaders is not objective and is selective.

“The statements of Mogherini and… Hanh contain untrue evaluations and are made in order to create a different perception of the situation. The EU applies selectively the rights, freedoms and principles of democracy; its position is far from objective.”

The Turkish Foreign Ministry also pointed out that the EU sided with Holland which has “openly violated the rights of man and European values.”