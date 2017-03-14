Austria Not To Allow Election Activities of Turkish Politicians

Austria Not To Allow Election Activities of Turkish Politicians

Austria has announced that it has no intention of allowing Turkish ministers to conduct a propaganda campaign on its territory for changes to the Turkish constitution.

“We will try to ban these due to security considerations,” stated Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern to the biggest Austrian media ORF.

According to some estimates, there are more than 350,000 Turks in Austria and about 120,000 can vote in the referendum in Turkey.

Austria, turkey, Referendum, Christian Kern
