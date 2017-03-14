Every Fifth Teenager in Bulgaria is an Active Smoker

Society | March 14, 2017, Tuesday // 08:33| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Every Fifth Teenager in Bulgaria is an Active Smoker File photo: EPA/BGNES

In Bulgaria, smoking is the cause of 13% of the diseases and causes 12% of death cases, according to a new study made by the World Health Organization, quoted by BTA.

More than 6 million people worldwide die from diseases caused by tobacco use. It is expected in 2030 to reach 10 million people and smoking to become the world’s leading single cause of death.

In Bulgaria, 37% of the adult population smokes cigarettes.

According to the data from the National Center for Public Health and Analysis, for 2015, 33% of women are active smokers, while the percentage for men who are smoking is 42%.

The tobacco problem among the teenagers continues to be serious. 28% of girls and 21% of boys not only have tried cigarettes, but are current smokers.

 

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: cigarettes, World Health Organisation, death
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria