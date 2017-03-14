Every Fifth Teenager in Bulgaria is an Active Smoker

In Bulgaria, smoking is the cause of 13% of the diseases and causes 12% of death cases, according to a new study made by the World Health Organization, quoted by BTA.

More than 6 million people worldwide die from diseases caused by tobacco use. It is expected in 2030 to reach 10 million people and smoking to become the world’s leading single cause of death.

In Bulgaria, 37% of the adult population smokes cigarettes.

According to the data from the National Center for Public Health and Analysis, for 2015, 33% of women are active smokers, while the percentage for men who are smoking is 42%.

The tobacco problem among the teenagers continues to be serious. 28% of girls and 21% of boys not only have tried cigarettes, but are current smokers.