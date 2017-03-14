ISIS Behind Plot To Attack German Shopping Mall

Bulgaria: ISIS Behind Plot To Attack German Shopping Mall File photo: EPA/BGNES

The mastermind behind the planned attack on a shopping center in the west German city of Essen is linked to Islamic State terrorist, German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said in an interview with German broadcaster ARD.

‘’There is a clear link to the so-called Islamic State, to this terrorist organization’’, the minister said during an appearance on ARD’s ‘’Report from Berlin’’ show.

He added that the planned attack was successfully prevented.

German police earlier detained two man as part of the investigation into the possible attack on the shopping mall.

According to German newspaper, the chief organizer of the planned attack is from town Oberhausen. It is assumed that 24-year-old man traveled to Syria in April,2015 to support the group of Islamic State.

Islamic state, Essen, Germany, terrorist attack
