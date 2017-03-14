Brexit Can Go Ahead After House of Lords Votes Bill Through

Parliament has passed the Brexit bill, paving the way for the government to trigger Article 50 so the UK can leave the European Union.



Peers backed down over the issue of EU residency rights and a meaningful vote on the final Brexit deal after their objections were overturned by MPs, according to Reuters.



The bill is expected to receive Royal Assent and become law on Tuesday.



The result came as Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that she intended to hold a second referendum on Scottish independence at a time when Brexit negotiations are expected to be reaching a conclusion.



"Parliament has today backed the government in its determination to get on with the job of leaving the EU," Brexit Secretary David Davis said. "We are now on the threshold of the most important negotiation for our country in a generation.



The EU Withdrawal Bill was passed unamended after peers voted by 274 votes to 118 not to challenge the Commons again over the issue of whether Parliament should have a veto on the terms of exit.