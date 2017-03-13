Kristian Kostov is the Bulgarian Representative at Eurovision 2017

Society » CULTURE | March 13, 2017, Monday
Bulgaria: Kristian Kostov is the Bulgarian Representative at Eurovision 2017

Kristian Kostov is the Bulgarian participant at the next edition of Eurovision in 2017, announced BNT.

He will take the stage of the contest for the first time in May, in Ukraine’s capital Kiev. According to the draw, Bulgaria is in the second semi-final of the music contest, which will start at 22.00 Bulgarian time on May, 11.

On that day, viewers and juries of 21 countries will be able to vote for the Bulgarian representative.

 

 

 

 

 

