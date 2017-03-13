Sturgeon To Request New Referendum on Scottish Independence

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced that she will submit a request to Parliament to schedule a new referendum on independence next week.

Before that, however, London’s approval is needed and London is adamantly against this.

“It was only two years ago that the people of Scotland had a decisive say to remain within the United Kingdom in a referendum described by the Scottish government as ‘a vote within the framework of one generation’,” stated after Sturgeon’s announcement the spokesperson of PM Theresa May.

“Today, the data obviously points in favour of the fact that the people of Scotland do not wish a second referendum on independence. Another such referendum would split society and would cause enormous economic uncertainty at the worst possible moment.”

Sturgeon, however, insisted that she will act in order to secure Scotland’s options of a choice after the end of the negotiations on Brexit, but, at the same time, she will continue to defend Scottish interests as well while London is specifying the conditions for Brexit.

The results of the referendum held in 2014, when most Scottish people voted to remain in the EU, cannot be ignored but circumstances have changed, explained Sturgeon.

“Scotland must decide on its future in a fair, free and democratic way,” added Sturgeon.

The First Minister added that the probable date of the referendum must be between the autumn of next year and the spring of 2019.



