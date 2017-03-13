EU, NATO Warn Turkey Against Escalation of Tension

The European Union and NATO have warned Turkey to refrain from additional actions which could lead to an escalation of the tension between itself and other states in Europe.

The comments are related to the growing conflict between Ankara and Amsterdam after, this weekend, Dutch authorities did not permit the organisation of events with two Turkish ministers.

“The European Union calls on Turkey to refrain from excessive statements and actions which risk further exacerbation of the situation,” said in a joint statement the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini and European Commissioner for Enlargement Johannes Hahn.

In a separate statement, NATO’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also called on Ankara and its allies in the alliance to deescalate the tension.

