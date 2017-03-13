E-mails About Non-existent Debt Steal Personal Data, Passwords

Bulgaria: E-mails About Non-existent Debt Steal Personal Data, Passwords

General Directorate Combating Organised Crime (GDBOP) has warned on its website that, in the last 3-4 days, cyber criminals have been sending e-mails with a warning that a law suit is about to be initiated. The attachment to the e-mails, however, contains a virus which compromises the computer system and “steals” personal data and passwords.

GDBOP has recommended that such e-mails not be opened and specified that these are circulated as spam. Experts have recommended that modern and reliable operational systems and security applications be used.

The e-mails are signed by Dimitrinka Dionova and these state that services have been ordered and not paid for. A very tight deadline has been set to pay a certain amount because interest will begin to accrue after that.

