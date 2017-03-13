NATO's Secretary General To Present Annual Report

NATO’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will present his annual report. The report describes the activities of NATO regarding security and the improvement of collective defence in 2016.

The document includes details about training exercises held for the improvement of the military readiness of allied forces, as well as the challenges and threats the alliance faces. The annual report provides statistics on the financing of joint activities, as well as the painful question regarding investments in defence in every single member-state.

For years now, the USA has expressed its discontent with the fact that European allies do not adhere to the rule for expenditures on the modernisation of defence to amount to 2% of GDP. In his 2015 report, Stoltenberg announced that the negative tendency of cutting military budgets has almost been halted.

It is expected that the new report will show data on the progress of financing country by country. The data is especially sensitive in the context of an enhanced discussion with the new administration of US president Donald Trump which insists on concrete schedules for the step-by-step increase in payments for the military.

Bulgaria is also among the countries which spend a lot less than 2% of GDP on defence. According to the agreement reached by leaders in Wales three years ago, Europeans must reach the desired level of expenses by 2024.