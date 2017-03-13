ABV - Movement 21, Reformist Bloc - Glas Naroden With Largest Donations

March 13, 2017, Monday
ABVMovement 21, the Reformist BlocGlas Naroden, Volya and BSP have collected the largest donations two weeks before the snap parliamentary elections on March 26.

GERB, New Republic, the United Patriots and DPS have no monetary donations, showed the website of the National Audit Office.

According to the Electoral Code, the total amount of funding for each election campaign may not exceed BGN 3,000,ooo per party and coalitions, or BGN 200,000 for initiative committees.

The maximum amount that may be donated by a single natural person in one calendar year for a party or a coalition is BGN 10,000.

The amount received by ABVMovement 21 is BGN 133,470.

The Reformist BlocGlas Naroden rank second with over BGN 120,000.

Volya of the Varna businessman Veselin Mareshki has over BGN 94,000.

BSP ranks next with BGN 84,000 donated by citizens.

Lutvi Mestan’s party which is in coalition with Kasim Dal has received nearly BGN 50,000 in donations.

GERB does not have a single donation but several citizens have offered the use of their vehicles free-of-charge.

The coalition Movement Yes, Bulgaria has collected over BGN 13,000, while the largest amount of BGN 10,000 was donated by Ivaylo Penchev, director of Walltopia.

