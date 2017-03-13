All Sofia-Berlin Flights Cancelled Due To Strike

All flights between Sofia and Berlin on Monday have been cancelled. The reason is the strike of the employees of both Berlin airports - Schönefeld and Tegel. The strike started early on Monday morning and will end at 05:00 hrs on Tuesday.

The website of Sofia Airport shows that three planes to Berlin will not take off on Monday and another three aircraft will not land on Bulgarian territory.

About 2,000 employees are expected to take part in the strike. Their demand is for an increase of the hourly wage from EUR 11 to EUR 12.

The syndicates held several rounds of negotiations with the employers but these turned out to be unsuccessful.

The previous strike was on March 10 and went on for 25 hours. Then, 659 flights were cancelled.