Brexit Bill: Ministers Expect MPs to Reject Changes

British MPs in the House of Commons will vote today on whether to accept or reject the approved by the House of Lords amendments to the Brexit bill. If the amendments are rejected and the Lords agree with this decision, in theory Theresa May on Tuesday may declare the ‘’divorce’’ with the EU.



Ministers believe MPs will reject the two changes made to the Brexit bill in the House of Lords when they debate it for the second time later.



Peers want to guarantee the rights of EU citizens in the UK and ensure Parliament has a vote on any deal.



MPs will go first, before it is passed to peers to agree or disagree with the decisions made. The bill travels back and forth between the two chambers until both sides agree. Once both houses agree, there is just the formality of royal assent and the bill is law. How long this process takes could be key to the article 50 timetable. In case of agreement, the bill will go for Royal Assent, after which Mrs May can formally tell the rest of the EU that she is ready to start negotiating.



If MPs do reject the amendments, Parliament could sit through the night to try to reach an agreement, and time has also been set aside on Tuesday and Wednesday.