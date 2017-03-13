8-Km Queue at Kapitan Andreevo Border Cross Checkpoint
BGNES
There is an 8-km queue of trucks at the border cross checkpoint Kapitan Andreevo at the exit from Bulgaria.
The queue at the Lesovo border cross checkpoint is about 2 km long.
At the Kulata border cross checkpoint, traffic is heavy but there are no queues, announced Border Police.
