8-Km Queue at Kapitan Andreevo Border Cross Checkpoint

March 13, 2017, Monday
Bulgaria: 8-Km Queue at Kapitan Andreevo Border Cross Checkpoint BGNES

There is an 8-km queue of trucks at the border cross checkpoint Kapitan Andreevo at the exit from Bulgaria.

The queue at the Lesovo border cross checkpoint is about 2 km long.

At the Kulata border cross checkpoint, traffic is heavy but there are no queues, announced Border Police.

Kapitan Andreevo, Lesovo, Kulata
