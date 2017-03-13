Mountain Climbers Join Campaign For Local Nature-Protection Referendum

Over 400 people, including representatives of tourist companies and residents of town of Tran, a small town in Tran Municipality, Pernik Province, announced that they’re against the investment intensions to develop a gold mine in the region.

An investment company intends to mine gold locally. It seeks to build open and closed mines, an enrichment plant and two ponds. In the region of planned mines however, the presence of uranium ore has been proved, meaning the project presents a threat to the environment and the people near Trun.

“It is our mission to take care of the preservation of the cultural and natural heritage of the region”, said Lyubomir Popyordanov, Chairman of the Bulgarian Association of Alternative Tourism. This is one of the ecologically cleanest regions of Bulgaria, he noted. According to him gold mining implies constant pollution of the air and soils in this western part of the country.

Residents of Tran will vote in a referendum whether the municipality to develop mining or not. The referendum will be held on March, 26 with the parliamentary elections.