Death Toll From Damascus Twin Bomb climbs to 74

World | March 13, 2017, Monday // 07:43| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Death Toll From Damascus Twin Bomb climbs to 74 File photo: EPA/BGNES

The death toll from a double bomb attack targeting Shi’ites visiting a pilgrimage site in Damascus has climbed to 74, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Sunday.

Most of the dead in Saturday’s attack were Iraqi Shi’ites who were going to visit a cemetery near the Old City of Damascus.

43 of the victims were Iraqi Shi’ites, 11 were civilians and 20 were Syrian soldiers. 8 of those killed were children. During the bomb attack re than 120 were injured.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Damascus, bomb attack
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria