Death Toll From Damascus Twin Bomb climbs to 74
The death toll from a double bomb attack targeting Shi’ites visiting a pilgrimage site in Damascus has climbed to 74, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Sunday.
Most of the dead in Saturday’s attack were Iraqi Shi’ites who were going to visit a cemetery near the Old City of Damascus.
43 of the victims were Iraqi Shi’ites, 11 were civilians and 20 were Syrian soldiers. 8 of those killed were children. During the bomb attack mоre than 120 were injured.
