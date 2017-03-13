Erdogan: Netherlands Acting like a ‘banana republic’
The President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Sunday that the Netherlands was acting like a ‘banana republic’ and should face sanctions for barring Turkish ministers from speaking in Rotterdam, fuelling a row over Ankara’s political campaigning abroad, according to Reuters.
Erdogan is looking to the large number of Turks living in Europe, especially in Germany and the Netherlands, to help secure victory next month in a referendum that would give the presidency sweeping new powers.
The Dutch government barred Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu from flying to Rotterdam on Saturday and later stopped Family Minister Fatma Betül Sayan Kaya from entering the Turkish consulate there, before escorting her out of the country to Germany.
Dutch police used dogs and water cannon to disperse hundreds of protesters waving Turkish flags outside the consulate in Rotterdam.
"I call on all international organizations in Europe and elsewhere to impose sanctions on the Netherlands," Erdogan said, after his Prime Minister earlier said Turkey would retaliate in the "harshest ways", without specifying how.
