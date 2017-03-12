New Kind of Drugs in Bulgaria coming from Africa, Asia and Latin America

On the market there’re about 3,000 different kinds of drugs, and 99% of them are deadly, warn experts, according to BNT.



The National Customs Agency have been arrested three times more drugs in 2016 compared to the previous year. The research shows that Bulgaria ranks second in Europe for early use of drugs. Police reported another disturbing trend – a lot of teenagers are selling drugs in their schools.



In the trap of synthetic drugs are falling more young people and the reason – they are cheap and easily accessible. Usually they’re starting with marijuana, then comes the amphetamine.



The new synthetic drugs most often arrive concealed in cargo or mail packets. They’re coming from Africa, Asia and Latin America. The traffic is organized on Internet and the major producer is China. Chemists there have created between 600 and 700 new synthetic substances which are placed mainly in Europe, USA, Australia and Canada. Over the past five years there’re serious efforts to settle permanently on the European market.



The total quantity of the drugs confiscated by the National Customs Agency in 2016 amounted to nearly 4 tons.



According to the World Health Organization about 300,000 people in Bulgaria are using psychoactive substances. About 160,000 of them are using or had used synthetic drugs.



